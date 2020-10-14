Oman Data Park bags award

Muscat: Oman Data Park (ODP), the Sultanate’s first IT-managed and cloud services provider, was presented with a special recognition award at the annual New Age Banking Summit – Oman 2020 held at Hotel Sheraton Oman on October 6.

The participants of the summit included leaders of top banks in Oman, 100 delegates and over 280 online viewers from over 100 BFSI and information technology companies from across the GCC and Middle East countries.

The summit, which was held under the auspices of Tahir Salim Al Amri, Executive President, Central Bank of Oman, focused on digital transformation for banking in future, Artificial Intelligence, the role of 5G technology in enhancing banking financial services, digital payments, mobile banking, the next level of digital customer experience and cyber security .

The conference included honoring ODP with an appreciation award for its Industry Leadership in Virtual Datacenters which was awarded for their Nebula Virtual Datacenter Service. ODP is the first entity to establish a virtual datacenter called Nebula as well as the first security center called the Cyber Security Park to ensure safe data storage in the Sultanate.

The discussions of the summit also included a number of issues and topics related to development of the banking and the financial sector, such as the great reset for the banking and finance due to COVID-19, the need for collaboration with regulatory authorities to strengthen the banking and the finance sector, the changing dynamics of the financial services sector and the importance of developing an ecosystem of partnerships for innovative products and customer experiences.

In his speech, Maqbool Bin Salem al Wahaibi, CEO of ODP, focused on the services that OPD provides to the banking sector, such as providing advanced data centers for saving data, reserve data centers for emergency use during times of disaster, and the advanced security systems that can be operated round the clock, in addition to hosting services, managing and securing electronic banking platforms and the secure remote work service (Desktop as a Service) (DaaS).