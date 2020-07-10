Local Main 

Oman Consulate in Australia to arrange special flight for students

Muscat: Oman’s Consulate General in Australia said that it is coordinating with domestic and international airlines to facilitate the return of Omani students and citizens home this month.

Those eligible will for the travel will be students who have completed scholarship programs or those wishing to complete the remainder of their study through for the academic year 2020 via online electronic platforms if the study material is provided for that.

To help complete the formalities and arrange the flight, the Consulate General has urged such students to contact the academic department of the consulate w with basic information (name, civil number, address of residence, and name of the state) by mail before July 20.

 

