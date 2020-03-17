Oman confirms 2 new Covid-19 cases, total cases reach 24

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday announced the registration of two newly confirmed Covid-19 cases (Omani citizens).

“Their condition is stable and they are under home isolation. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to (24). Noting that (22) cases are linked to traveling abroad and two cases are under epidemiological investigation,” MOH said.

MOH has urged people to adhere to the quarantine procedures as instructed and avoid public and worship places.

In addition, it advises keeping on washing hands with water and soap as well as avoiding touching the face and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing, and avoiding attending the cinemas.

Furthermore, MOH calls upon all to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary as well as following the precautionary measures during religious rituals and family and social gatherings.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday also announced the recovery of three patients of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The total number of recovered cases in the Sultanate has become (12) cases. MOH has recently announced that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate was reached (24) cases.

