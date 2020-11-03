Local Main 

Oman condemns terror attack in Austria

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has made a statement condemning the terror attack in Austria.

The Sultanate condemns and denounces the sinful terrorist act that took place in the center of the Austrian capital Vienna, and offers sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims,” the official statement said.

At the same time, the Sultanate also expressed its solidarity with the friendly Austrian people and the international community in rejecting all forms of extremism and practicing or inciting violence and hatred.

Oman’s Embassy in Vienna has called students present in the Austrian capital to exercise caution, to stay in their housing, to stay away from crowded places during this period, and to abide by the instructions issued by the Austrian authorities. They can contact the embassy at 00436763569820

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8519 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Italy and Oman celebrate art day

Oman Observer Comments Off on Italy and Oman celebrate art day

Merkel presses cautious SPD over joining new German coalition

Oman Observer Comments Off on Merkel presses cautious SPD over joining new German coalition

Pilgrims educational kit launched

Oman Observer Comments Off on Pilgrims educational kit launched