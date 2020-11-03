Oman condemns terror attack in Austria

Muscat: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has made a statement condemning the terror attack in Austria.

The Sultanate condemns and denounces the sinful terrorist act that took place in the center of the Austrian capital Vienna, and offers sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims,” the official statement said.

At the same time, the Sultanate also expressed its solidarity with the friendly Austrian people and the international community in rejecting all forms of extremism and practicing or inciting violence and hatred.

Oman’s Embassy in Vienna has called students present in the Austrian capital to exercise caution, to stay in their housing, to stay away from crowded places during this period, and to abide by the instructions issued by the Austrian authorities. They can contact the embassy at 00436763569820