Oman, China to offer visa-free entry for citizens

Muscat: A special session was held between the Sultanate and the People’s Republic of China to discuss bilateral relationship at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

Both sides affirmed their support to boost investment and tourism between the two countries, within the framework of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative, which will be mutually beneficial.

The two sides also welcomed the joint agreement between the two countries for the mutual exemption of entry visas between the citizens of the two countries and the cooperation agreement in the field of science and technology.

During the session, views were also exchanged on a number of regional and international issues of common interest, and stressed the importance of resolving disputes peacefully and through dialogue between the various parties.

Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Wang Yi, State Counselor, and Chinese Foreign Minister unveiled the model of the memorial to the Chinese navigator Cheng He, which was agreed to be built in the city of Salalah to mark his visit to the Sultanate 600 years ago.

Wang Yi visited the historic Nizwa Castle, in the Wilayat of Nizwa, Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah on Sunday.