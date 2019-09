Bejing: The Oman-China Press Forum, organized by the Omani Journalism Association in co-operation with the Omani Embassy in China, kicked-off on Wednesday in Bejing under the auspices of Shaikh Dr Abdullah bin Saleh al Saadi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to China.

The forum aims to reinforce the relations between the two countries in all fields mainly in the media and economics.

The chief guest said: “This forum is a good opportunity to highlight the historical relations between the two friendly countries which is expected to attract more Chinese people to invest in the Sultanate and to promote the Sultanate tourism sector”.

Salim bin Hamed al Jahwari, Deputy Chairman of Oman Journalism Association, said: “The association organized this forum aiming to exchange experiences between the Omani Journalists and their Chinese counterparts”.

He added that this event through its working papers, which were presented by some Omani and Chinese researchers, highlighted the historical relations which more than 2000 years old.

A photo exhibition entitled: “Features in Oman” was opened on the sidelines of the press forum. The exhibition narrates the Sultanate’s heritage and attractive places. Furthermore, it also shows the Omani-Chinese historical relations.

