Oman, China ink cooperation programme

Muscat: The Sultanate and the People’s Republic of China signed an executive programme of cooperation in media, health and cultural fields for the years 2020-2024. The signing ceremony was held at the Foreign Ministry on Monday.

The programme was signed by Shaikh Khalifa Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs and Li Lingbing, Chinese Ambassador to Oman.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister and Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China. –ONA

