Oman, Britain hold joint military drill in Musandam

MUSANDAM: The Royal Army of Oman (RAO), represented by Musandam Security Force and units of the British Marines, carried out the demonstration of the Omani-British Joint Military Exercise ‘Musandam Fort 1’ with the support of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), under the patronage of Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, RAO Commander. The demonstration of the joint exercise took place at RAO training unit in the mountainous areas in the Governorate of Musandam. The implementation of such exercises comes within the framework of the training plans pursued by RAO to maintain the high level of training and combat performance and competence of the RAO personnel. — ONA

