Oman, Belarus hold talks

Muscat: The 7th political consultation session was held between the ministries of foreign affairs of the Sultanate and the Republic of Belarus at the Foreign Ministry on Sunday. Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Diplomatic Affairs, and Andrei Dapkiunas, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, led the talks. The session discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and means of enhancing them as well as exchanging viewpoints on regional and international situations and the efforts exerted to solve them peacefully.

The session was attended by Shaikh Yahya bin Abdullah al Fannah, Head of Economic Affairs Sector, Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Hinai, Head of East Europe Department, Sergei Terentiev, Belarusian Ambassador appointed to the Sultanate, and officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In a separate meeting, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Diplomatic Affairs, received a copy of credentials of Sergei Terentiev as Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus appointed to the Sultanate. — ONA