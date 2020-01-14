Oman begins a new chapter

A new chapter in Oman’s modern history begins today after three days of state mourning. The new leader and the people of the Sultanate look ahead to a future that will further the achievements that have been attained in the last 49 years under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

In his speech, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour said, “Our only relief – the best with which we can eternalise achievements is to pursue his rightful legacy and derive impetus for the brilliant steps that he tread in full confidence and determination, to preserve the gains that he made to build upon them. This is what we are resolved to execute, God willing.”

A graduate of Oxford University Foreign Service Programme, which is now known as the Oxford University Diplomatic Studies Programme (DSP), has had his post-graduation from Pembroke College in Britain. His early schooling was at Al Saidia School in Muscat, one of the first schools in Oman.

Education and development of human resources have been an integral part of the renaissance march since the 1970s along with infrastructure, health and economy.

“His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was instrumental in laying the foundation of early childhood education in Oman which, research has shown, leads to greater educational gains later in life. Oman was the first country in the Arab world to do it,” explained Dr Uzma Anzar, Senior Education Adviser, Creative Associates International, Washington, DC. Thirteen years ago she visited the Sultanate and was impressed to see the availability of free education.

Ivo Vanek is the president of the Czech-Omani Society in Prague and has been developing links between two countries for the last five and a half years and this is how he describes his experience: “I have been working in Oman for almost six years and it is my second home. I have worked in many other countries but none can be compared to Oman. His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was the person who made what we see today – everything in Oman is the work of a single person, an exceptional global personality.”

Jitka Mulacova explained that the special features of Oman are its kind and modest people with open hearts and minds, wise and stable political and economic rule.

“There is also the truly unique and diversified natural heritage. People — both nationals and expatriates — are aware and sensitive about protecting it. Enchanting is also the fusion of modern life with thousands of years old traditions of Oman,” said Jitka.

C Preman, who arrived in Oman in 1977, recalls: “My cousin wanted me to accompany him for a meeting with an international company that had recruited him. I was already working in India. But the company offered me also a job. Once I obtained the passport, within a week I received the visa. The job was good and we were in Al Wadi Al Kabir and there were more than 3,500 employees. Oman was just beginning its development process. Within 15 days I got promotion. I met a lot of Omanis through my work and I noticed that Omanis respect all people, and whatever we needed they were there to support. Later on, I had the opportunity to work with other well-known companies, but wherever I had been, the way the people treated me was striking. I have retired from service and left Oman, but I do visit the Sultanate and continue to meet people.”

“We have seen so many leaders in various countries. His Majesty Sultan Qaboos set an example. He took care of his people and expatriates as well and that can be seen through the policies. Oman has given me special memories and experience and I always remember the nation. I wish Oman, the new leader and the people all the best,” adds Preman, who left Oman in 2013.

Helen Seyers, Life Coach from Britain, left the Sultanate in 2016 after working here for nine wonderful years. Even now, whenever she thinks of Oman, memories and feelings come rushing into her mind. “Memories of the warmth and hospitality of the lovely Omani people, the beauty of the natural environment and the magnificent architecture. Feelings of belonging, of being safe, of being at peace with myself and of being free to explore the many opportunities that presented themselves. It was a time of great personal growth, learning and development. I felt part of the community and part of a unique chapter in history.”

Always in the background of everything what she experienced was the personality His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. “May I take this opportunity to express my sincere condolences on the loss of this truly great soul, deeply loved by God. His legacy is unparalleled and it is clear that under the wise and noble leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour, Oman will continue to shine brightly into the future – a beacon of peace and hope for the world,” she said.

