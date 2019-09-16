Oman begin paralympic challenge today

MUSCAT, Sept 16 – A 45-member Omani contingent will start their campaign when the second edition of the West Asian Paralympic Games begins in Jordan capital of Amman on Tuesday. As many as 500 athletes will take part in the Games that will run until September 22. The Sultanate delegation is headed by Dr Mansoor al Touqi, Chairman of Oman Paralympic Committee (OPC). Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Yemen, Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and the Sultanate team are taking part in the event. Oman athletes will take part in three events — blind soccer, basketball team on the chairs and team athletics.

All the Sultanate teams completed their preparation and are set for the competitions. Blind soccer team players trained under watchful eyes of Egyptian coach Moutaz Abdul Salam. The technical staff focused during the training sessions on the tactical side and adapting the players with the stadium. The basketball team completed their final warm-up through a camp in Amman ahead of the Games. The team played some friendlies during the overseas camp and registered victories in all the matches. All the indications are positive for the Sultanate team to record top results in the West Asian Games. The national paralympic team members had won several medals in the last few participations.

The technical meeting of the West Asian Paralympic Games was held on Monday in presence of all members of the participating countries. All the rules, regulations and the pointing system were discussed with all the countries representatives. On the other hand, Al Touqi attended the executive meeting of the West Asian Paralympic Federation as part of the West Asian Games in presence of Dr Abdul Razaq Ahmed, Chairman of West Asian Paralympic Federation and the members. During the meeting, the members agreed that the Sultanate would organise an advanced sports management workshop in Muscat. Also, the executive committee approved Bahrain’s bid to host the upcoming edition of the West Asian Paralympic Games in 2021.

