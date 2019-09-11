Oman Banks Association hosts IIFM Awareness Seminar

In pursuit of excellence within all banking echelons in the Sultanate, the Oman Banks Association (OBA) co-hosted the International Islamic Financial Market (IIFM) awareness seminar in Muscat, along with the Central Bank of Oman.

The conference was held yesterday under the auspices of Tahir Salim al Amri, Executive President, Central Bank of Oman, who delivered a keynote speech.

The seminar, held at Bank Muscat Head Office, covered various Omani banking activities, while coordinating with regulators on policy making and strategy building for the banking sector.

Also present were dignitaries including Shaikh Waleed Khamis al Hashar, Chief Executive Officer, Bank Muscat, and Chairman of Oman Banks Association, Muscat who delivered a welcome speech to guests attending this significant occasion.

The IIFM is a global, dynamic entity that regulates trading and capital flows across the full spectrum of Sharia-compliant financial instruments internationally by standardised Sharia-compliant Financial Documentation, Product Confirmations and Guidelines for the Islamic Financial Services Industry (IFSI). The aim of the event was to establish pellucidity in the advancing sector of the Islamic finance industry for sustainable development.

