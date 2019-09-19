Oman bag five medals in Jordan

Sultanate athletes claim three gold, one silver and bronze at the West Asian Para Games

Oman’s Paralympic athletes raised the tally of the medals for the Sultanate to five medals at the second edition of the West Asian Paralympic Games which is under way in Jordan capital of Amman until September 22. Mohammed al Qasmi began the medal hunt for the Sultanate after he won the gold medal in sceptre throw for F32 category. Al Qasmi also registered a new personal record as he cleared 26.30 metres.

Taha al Harrasi claimed the gold medal at the 100 metres sprint for (T12) category as he completed the distance within 12.08 seconds.

His team-mate, Qusai al Rawahi, snatched the gold in the 100 metres run for (T11) category as he finished the distance within 12.29 seconds.

Saqr al Qasimi won the silver in the same category with a time of 12.57 seconds. Another Omani athlete Abdullah al Rawahi finished in fourth place.

Oman’s Fawazi al Hubaishi claimed the bronze medal in the (F54/55) category to complete the fifth medal for the country.

GOOD WINS FOR BASKETBALL, FOOTBALL TEAMS

Oman’s basketball team on the chairs secured a crucial win against the hosts Jordan 63-31. The national team delivered an impressive performance during all the quarters of the match. Oman’s blind soccer team thrashed the UAE team 10-3.

The other Sultanate athletes will continue their participation at the competitions as Haitham al Darmaki will take part in long jump, 100 and 200 metres run. Muhanna Awlad Thani will participate in shot put, Mohammed al Qasmi will compete in discus throw, shot put and javelin alongside with Talib al Balushi, Sultan al Sinani, Ahmed al Noubi and Rashid al Siyabi.

Oman Paralympic Committee national teams registered consecutive successes in the last period and raised the flag of the Sultanate high through recording top positions in the regional, continental and international Paralympic championships.

Oman’s Paralympic stars won seven medals in total in the 13th edition of the Tunisia International Paralympics Athletics event in July. Also, the Sultanate’s Paralympics heroes had claimed 47 medals at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi in March.