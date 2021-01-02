Oman Budget 2021: Oman Aviation Group, Transom dissolved

Muscat: To restructure government companies and rationalize spending, the Oman Aviation Group and Transom Corporation have been dissolved by the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), and their subsidiaries have been redistributed to Oman Air and Oman Airports Management Company.

Sultan bin Salim al Habsi, Minister of Finance, said in a statement that Oman Investment Authority (OIA) continues revising the organizational and operational structures of the holding groups as well as the restructuring, merging, and liquidating of affiliate companies.

“OIA has taken reform measures by dissolving Oman Aviation Grup and Transom and restoring the former status prior to establishing the group with only two companies to continue to exist which are Oman Air and Oman Airports Management Company.”

Regarding the employees, the minister said efforts will be made to distribute the available human resources, and priority will be given to Omanis to be absorbed in Oman Air and Oman Airports

Management Company.