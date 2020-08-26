Oman Aviation Group to develop sea-to-air logistics

MUSCAT, AUG 26 – Oman Aviation Group (OAG), which is overseeing the development of a thriving aviation sector suitably aligned with the country’s tourism and logistics growth strategies, says it is exploring opportunities for investment in ‘Sea-to-Air’ logistics and cargo transportation centring on the Sultanate’s international airports in Sohar and Salalah. Sea-to-Air logistics are part of an ambitious portfolio of initiatives being pursued by the state-owned umbrella organisation in a bid to leverage the country’s already well-developed airport and aviation infrastructure to catalyse investments in, among other areas, air-freight, e-commerce and airport-related free zones.

But while Muscat International Airport is already being positioned as the hub of a far-reaching national aviation ecosystem, key roles are being envisaged for Sohar and Salalah airports as well. Details of Oman Aviation Group’s vision for Sohar and Salalah airports, in addition to Muscat International Airport, were shared during an ‘InvestinOman’ webinar held recently.

Investment opportunities linked to Sohar International Airport stem from its positioning as a “stopover crossroads” for narrow-body airlines on longer missions that require a technical stop. This concept has the potential to attract a wide array of airlines and aircraft types to Sohar, including charter airlines operating narrow body (long-haul), scheduled airlines attempting narrow body low-risk entries, and scheduled airlines operating seasonal holiday services.

Additionally, as a ‘stopover crossroads’, Sohar airport can also appeal to light and medium sized business jets, cruise line flights, and ferry and delivery flights operating technical stops, according to OAG.

Adding to Sohar International Airport’s investment appeal is its proximity to the to the major commercial, industrial, and economic centres of Sohar, including the Sohar Port’s freezone. Spread over an area of 20 sq km, Sohar Airport will be an integral part of an ambitious multimodal system envisioned in the industrial port city, encompassing road and railway networks in the future, says OAG.

Sohar Airport currently caters to a number of local, regional and international airlines, notably Air Arabia, Qatar Airways, SalamAir, QeshmAir, Oman Air (alternate airport), and several private jets and charter flights.

Salalah International Airport, located not far from Port of Salalah – a thriving transshipment and logistics hub overlooking the Indian Ocean — holds equally promising air-cargo related logistics opportunities.

Salalah’s global location, connectivity and cost competitiveness provide a unique advantage in terms of reach, enabling global sourcing and exporting from and to the world, and competitive total landed costs, said OAG.

A trade hub in its own right, Salalah port offers the swiftest transit times to Europe and Asia from a single location at 32 per cent lower costs than competing ports. The port handles over 3,000 vessel calls per annum from lines such as Maersk, MSC and APL.

Air-cargo transportation opportunities stem from Salalah’s significance as an inter-modal hub with sea, land and air connections across short distances. Additionally, a bonded corridor connects the customs controlled area with Salalah Free-zone located nearby. Besides, Salalah’s proximity to Yemen can also be exploited to support humanitarian aid supplies to that country, Oman Aviation Group noted.

A signature initiative of Oman Aviation Group is to support the development of Airport Cities anchored by its international gateways. “Oman Airport Cities will offer world-class commercial, retail, hospitality, MICE, leisure and logistics hubs and clusters in close proximity to Muscat International Airport, Sohar International Airport and Salalah International Airport,” it added.

