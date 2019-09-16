Oman Aviation Group launches innovative new SAHAB programme

Oman Aviation Group has announced the launch of an extraordinary new programme: ‘SAHAB’.

In a specially converted space in the Group’s Muscat headquarters, the SAHAB programme will bring together the minds, hearts and expertise of staff from across the Oman Aviation Group’s companies, to re-imagine the future of aviation in Oman and set new standards of excellence in the guest experience.

The programme will begin on the 6th October 2019, and last for 60 days. During this time, the selected representatives will unite to form a dynamic think tank.

The programme will include initiatives such as a ‘hack the future’ week facilitated by world-leading entrepreneurs, and workshops with international experts to push the boundaries of operational and commercial excellence.

A key theme of SAHAB will be innovative technology, and how the Group will leverage this to create new digital experiences for guests, customers and partners in the future. Mustafa al Hinai, CEO of Oman Aviation Group, said: “We are many companies, but one Group. Our role is to solve the problems of our sector as one, ensuring there are no gaps, no missed opportunities. The SAHAB programme will act as a launchpad for the big ideas that will drive massive change in the aviation sector in Oman.”

The unique and innovative SAHAB programme is only possible through Oman Aviation Group’s integrated value chain of aviation companies. Together, as one team, with one voice and one objective, Oman Aviation Group connects Oman’s economy to the world. The SAHAB programme further strengthens this single-minded mission.