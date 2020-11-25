Oman at GCC archaeology, museums meeting

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, participated in the meeting of the GCC undersecretaries of archaeology and museums which was held on Wednesday via video conferencing. The meeting approved the programmes of surveying, excavation, symposiums, forums and visits that the member states intend to carry out in addition to the joint periodical archaeological museum and the establishment of the archaeology and history society at the Gulf states. It also discussed the draft urban heritage charter.

The Sultanate was represented by Eng Ibrahim bin Said al Kharousi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Heritage. The meeting discussed several topics of common concern regarding the GCC march in the field of archaeology and museums.

The under-secretaries discussed the mechanism and steps required for the implementation of the decisions that were taken at the 17th GCC meeting of archaeology and museums under-secretaries, and debated the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the archeology and museums sector and the precautionary measures adopted by the Gulf states to contain the pandemic. — ONA

