TEHRAN: Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani received at presidential office in Tehran on Sunday Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, and his delegation.

During the meeting, Alawi conveyed greetings and best wishes of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to the Iranian president. On his turn, the Iranian president asked Alawi to convey his greetings to His Majesty the Sultan.

The Iranian president stressed the importance of maintaining security and safety of international navigation in the Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz, pointing to the importance of continuous meetings between officials in both countries.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields and means to strengthen and develop them to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries. They also reviewed a number of current regional and international issues, especially the situation in the region and the efforts being made to maintain security and safety of international navigation in the Gulf region.

Alawi also met Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani. During the meeting, they discussed several current issues, especially the situation in the region. Alawi reviewed the Sultanate’s efforts to help defuse the current crisis to ensure security and stability and to ensure security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. — ONA

