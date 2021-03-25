Oman and Bosnia explore ways to bolster cooperation

MUSCAT: A session of political consultations between the Sultanate and Bosnia and Herzegovina was held at the Foreign Ministry on Thursday. Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy headed the Omani side while Bosnian side was led by Dr Bisera Turkovic, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. The session reviewed cooperation between the two countries in various fields and means of upgrading them to serve the joint interests. They also discussed regional and international issues of common concern and the efforts made to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. The session was attended by officials from both sides.

QAIS RECEIVES BOSNIAN GUEST

Qais bin Mohammed al Yousuf, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, received in his office on Thursday Dr Bisera Turkovic. The meeting discussed means of upgrading trade relations and promoting volume of commercial exchange between the two countries. It also explored investment opportunities and exchange of expertise between both sides.

VISIT TO OPERA HOUSE

Dr Bisera Turkovic and her accompanying delegation on Thursday visited the Royal Opera House Muscat (ROHM). During the visit, the Bosnian guest was briefed on the ROHM, its facilities and shows, as well as its programmes and the latest equipment used in the world music shows. She also familiarised herself with the role of the house in the cultural field and its presentation of prestigious classic arts. The Bosnian guests also visited the National Museum. They toured the halls of the museum, which epitomise important aspects of Oman’s cultural heritage. They were also briefed about the historical manuscripts kept at the museum. — ONA