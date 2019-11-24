Oman among least polluted countries in Asia

Muscat: As one of the least polluted countries in Asia, Oman figures in the top three behind Singapore and Japan.

According to numbeo.com, Singapore tops the list with a pollution index of 32.06, followed by Japan 36.78, Oman (37.80), UAE (52.99) and Cyprus (53.75).

In the Middle East or West Asia, Oman is ranked first followed by UAE, Cyprus, Armenia, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

In the GCC, Oman and UAE lead Qatar (61.62), Saudi Arabia (66.07), Kuwait (70.20) and Bahrain (70.61).

Pollution Index is an estimation of the overall pollution in the city. The biggest weight is given to air pollution, than to water pollution/accessibility, two main pollution factors. A small weight is given to other pollution types, according to numbeo.com.

Air Pollution (34.33), drinking water pollution and inaccessibility (28.33), dissatisfaction with garbage disposal (32.76), dirty and untidy (23.36), noise and light pollution (39.17), water pollution (38.60). dissatisfaction to spend time in the city (26.21) and dissatisfaction with green and Parks in the City (29.24) are described low in the sultanate.

Meanwhile, the level of purity and cleanliness of air (65.67), drinking water quality and accessibility ( 71.67). garbage disposal satisfaction (67.24), clean and tidy (76.64), quiet and no problem with night lights ( 60.83), water quality (61.40), comfortable to spend time in the city ( 73.79), and quality of green and parks (70.76) are described high in the sultanate.

According to WHO, air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year. WHO data shows that 9 out of 10 people breathe air containing high levels of pollutants.

From smog hanging over cities to smoke inside the home, air pollution poses a major threat to health and climate. “The combined effects of ambient (outdoor) and household air pollution cause about seven million premature deaths every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections,” WHO said.

More than 80 percent of people living in urban areas that monitor air pollution are exposed to air quality levels that exceed WHO guideline limits, with low- and middle-income countries suffering from the highest exposures, both indoors and outdoors.