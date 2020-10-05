Main 

Oman Ambassador presents credentials to Netherlands-based Chemical Weapons Agency

The Hague: Dr Fernando Arias, Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), on Monday received the credentials of Dr Shaikh Abdullah bin Salim al Harthy, Sultanate’s Permanent Representative to the OPCW at its premises here.

Dr Fernando valued the efforts of the Sultanate and its policies in support of peace and stability, noting that such support realises the role of the OPCW in the region and the world at large. –ONA

