Oman all set to host 39th OCA General Assembly

Muscat: Oman will host the 39th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and its accompanying meetings at the JW Marriott Hotel Muscat on December 16 for the first time in the Sultanate.

The event will be attended by representatives of National Olympic Committees from all Asian countries and multiple influential sports figures from across the continent.

The Sultanate will be represented at the meeting by Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad al Busaidy, OOC chairman, and Shaikh Badr bin Ali al Rawas, Board member.

OOC is fully prepared for the meeting and the programme of accompanying meetings and press conferences, and has made the necessary arrangements and preparation of the agenda.

Influential sports figures

Representatives of (45) National Olympic Committees from Asia will participate in the meeting, of which (32) will attend the meeting in Muscat, and (13) Olympic Committee will participate online.

The meeting will witness the attendance of influential international and Asian sports figures from the heads of the National Olympic Committees or representatives thereof, as well as members of the Executive Office of OCA.

A number of heads of international and continental sports federations headed by Shaikh Ahmed Al Fahad Al Jaber al Sabah, OCA President, and Shaikh Joaan bin Hamad al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Olympic Committee(QOC), Shaikh Fahd Nasser Al Jaber al Sabah, Chairman of Kuwait Olympic Committee(KOC), Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal al Saud, Minister of Sports and Youth in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad al Khalifa, Chairman of Bahrain Olympic Committee(BOC).

The meeting will also be attended by Adnan Darjal al Rubaie, the Iraqi Minister of Sports and Youth, Jibril al Razjab, the Palestinian Minister of Sports, Hassan Mustafa Musa, President of the International Handball Federation, in addition to International Judo Federation President Maurice Baiser.

David Lapatian, President of the International Cycling Federation, and General Antonio Espinus, President of the International Karate Federation, in addition to many important sports figures.

Meeting Agenda

The prepared programme includes several meetings, including the meeting of OCA Executive Office which will be held on December 15, and the thirty-ninth meeting of the General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia on December 16, in addition to two press conferences.

The first of which is the press conference that will be held for the country that will host the Asian Games 2030, and the second of the Olympic Council of Asia, which will be held after the end of the General Assembly meeting to announce the decisions that came out of the meeting.