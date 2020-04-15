Oman Air’s special flight to Thailand on April 16

Oman Air has completed 27 flights to 8 different countries to return citizens home and supply the nation with food, commodities, medicine and medical equipment.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oman Air has returned citizens home from Jordan, Qatar, the United Kingdom, Tanzania, India, and Saudi Arabia. The airline, which is grateful for support from all its partners in the public and private sector, will operate a rescue mission to Thailand on April 16.

Government officials have related that once the Thailand flight is concluded, all citizens who wish to return home would have done so. Oman Air stands ready to provide any additional repatriation flights once it receives an official request for it.

Oman Air continues to provide regular round-trip service to Khasab; these flights transport citizens to and from the region and deliver a range of necessary supplies.

The airline has also flown several cargo-only flights to China to collect medical supplies, along with a number of flights to India to bring food and commodities to Oman.

Those flights will continue on an as-needed basis and Oman Air is prepared to conduct cargo-only flights to other destinations if the need arises.