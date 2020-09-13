Oman Air’s HEPA filters deliver safety on flights

Muscat: Oman Air is ensuring the safety of its guests and crew with a comprehensive program that includes the use of high-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filters on all aircraft.

These filters, which meet exacting standards and are used in hospitals throughout the world, capture 99.97 percent of bacteria, viruses, and impurities as the aircraft cabin air is fully refreshed every 2 to 3 minutes. The filtration system brings in the fresh outside air as it cleans and discharges air in the cabins.

Oman Air’s certified HEPA filters are regularly checked and replaced when needed, based on the highest maintenance standards.

The use of HEPA filters across the airline’s fleet is one component of its safety programme, which creates safe environments across each element of guests’ journeys.

The airline, which has taken thousands of passengers home on special flights, constantly monitors and refines its safety plan, which encompasses every facet of its operations.

Oman Air communicates every day with health experts, government officials, and Aviation industry executives to ensure it is aware of the latest developments related to the coronavirus and the most effective procedures to protect people.

The airline minimizes contact during check-in, maintains distancing at the gates, and during boarding procedures. Guests are required to wear masks while they are in the Sultanate’s airports and onboard the aircraft.

Additional measures including modified meal service and removal of printed material to reduce contact during flights, as well as modified procedures for guests disembarking from the aircraft.