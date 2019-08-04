Oman Airports take steps to ease Haj traffic

Oman Airports has made all arrangements to facilitate travel of Haj pilgrims this year, either from the Sultanate or on transit flights. The pilgrimage season started on August 2. Oman Airports has formed a special committee to supervise the facilitation of Haj travellers. Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport have deployed more staff in order to accelerate check-in procedures. The Muscat airport has also increased the number of prayer halls and provided transport vehicles for elders. The airport also has dedicated waiting areas for the pilgrims to get some rest while waiting for their flights. Medical teams at both Muscat and Salalah airports are ready to serve and receive any cases, especially for elderly travellers or for those who need special service during their travel. The ROP has made arrangements to make check-in easier for pilgrims.

