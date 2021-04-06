Oman Airports responds to FAQs on hotel bookings

Muscat: Oman Airports have replied to the most frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding PCR registration and hotel booking through the Sahala platform.

Do I need to book through Sahala?

Yes, starting from Monday, March 29.

I made a booking before March 29. Is this booking still valid?

Yes. Only bookings made after March 29 will need to go through the Sahala platform.

If I made my booking after March 29, at 2pm, will I be able to complete the institutional quarantine at the hotel I reserved?

No. Sahala will not accept bookings made after March 29 at 2 pm. You need to book through the Sahala platform

Where can I create a hotel booking?

Please visit covid19.emushrif.om

Do I need to pay before I arrive at the Sultanate of Oman?

Yes, unless you are coming from (Iran, North Korea, South Korea, Russia, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria) payment can be made upon arrival.

What is the cost of the hotel package?

That depends on the hotel category.

What do hotels include in their packages on the Sahala platform?

8 nights and 9 days

Laundry

Food (three meals)

What if my preferred hotel category is not available?

Choose a different category or arrange travel in line with hotel availability.

Is transportation included as part of the fee?

No, unless the hotel package states otherwise.

What are the exemptions from institutional quarantine (all exemptions require a proof)?

Going to a camp (camp voucher and proof of employment)

Above 60 years

Under 18 years

Medical exemption (show medical exemption form)

Medical exemption person companion (1 for exempted males and 2 for exempted females)

Non-Omani diplomats and their families.

How do I get the medical evaluation form?

You can find the medical evaluation form while filling out the booking form or download it here

I have an exemption, how do I select my exemption when filling out the form.

You can select the “I have an exemption” option when filling out the form. You are required to present an exemption document upon arrival.

I’m travelling with my children, will I be able to quarantine with them?

Yes, you can add your children to your booking on the Sahala platform. However, children below 16 yrs old are exempted from PCR tests and wristband fitting.

What document do I need to present upon arrival?

Your passport/ National ID

The TRF receipt (includes PCR test & Hotel booking) (Sample)

A valid PCR test (taken within 72 hours of arrival)

Exemption document, where applicable.

I am having issues completing the online payment?

Contact the Sahala support staff, that can be found on the following:

Email: hm-support@emushrif.om

Phone: +968 92187644

WhatsApp: +968 9218 7644

I want to change the hotel?

The information required can be found under the Refund Policy

How do I change the travel date?

What do I do if my flight got cancelled?

What is your refund policy?

The refund policy can be found on the following link https://covid19.emushrif.om/refund-policy

Can I change my hotel reservation after reaching the hotel?

The refund policy can be found on the following link https://covid19.emushrif.om/refund-policy

How do I get my 1st PCR test result?

Visit this website https://covid19.emushrif.om/traveler/login

What do I do if the first PCR test is positive?

You are required to complete an additional 10 days of quarantine. You can handle additional days to the booking made directly with the hotel. You are not required to take a second PCR test if the first one was positive, and you served the 10 additional days of quarantine.

Is the bracelet waterproof?

No, it is not. However, it is water-resistant and will not be damaged if used during ablution or a shower. Just make sure it is not submerged in water.

How do I take the second PCR?

Any private hospital

or Drive-Thru at the Muscat Int. Airport

It costs RO19 and the result takes 24 hr.

You can register online through https://covid19.emushrif.om/traveler/drive, OR you can register at the counters upon arrival.

Timing from 7 am to 11 pm (No need for an appointment)

What do I do if the second PCR is positive?

You are required to complete an additional 10 days of quarantine. You can handle additional days to the booking made directly with the hotel.

Where do I remove the wristband?

After completing the second PCR and receiving a negative result, you can have your wristband removed, head to one of the locations listed on the wristband recollection page

Where do I file complaints?

Where can I download Tarassud+ mobile application?

Android Play Store

Apple App Store

Where can I download HMushrif mobile application?

Android For Huawei Phones

Android Play Store

Apple App Store

What iOS and Android versions support the HMushrif App?

All versions of iOS are supported and only android versions that are later than Android 6 are supported.