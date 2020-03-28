Oman Airports issues statement on stranded Bahrain-bound passengers

Muscat: Oman Airports has issued a statement on the issue of travelers bound for Bahrain stranded at Muscat International Airport after their reservations were canceled.

Oman Airports added that the Bahrain-bound passengers were stopped despite meeting all the conditions for the onward journey and their presence at the departure gate before the time to close the gate. These violated international travel regulations.

Oman Airports said that the Royal Oman Police, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation and other competent agencies are trying to find alternative solutions and provide all the necessary care to them as is the case in similar cases.

Oman Airports in touch with the concerned embassy in Muscat to inform them of the refusal of the aforementioned aviation and involve them in the search for the optimal solution to this matter.

The company indicated that it had communicated – as in similar cases – with the carrier that brought passengers to the airport where the travel regulations stipulated that the carrier be obliged to return the travelers to their destination, which was offset by a complete refusal by the travelers to travel on the flight designated by the carrier who brought them to the airport in accordance with the aforementioned regulations.

The company added that it had succeeded, in coordination with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the Sultanate, in allocating a plane that would take them to Bahrain International Airport.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Sultanate had previously confirmed the success of efforts to resolve the issue of Bahraini citizens stranded at Muscat International Airport since yesterday.