Oman Airports issues journey mapping instructions for travellers

MUSCAT: As the airports in the Sultanate get ready to serve the passengers with a phased opening, Oman Airports has come out with an airport start-up plan which includes the journey mapping guidelines for travellers.

The guidelines titled ‘Your Health is our Priority’ have been basically classified into three contents.

These basically relate to norms to be followed by the passengers before travelling, general guidelines and also arrival guidelines.

The guidelines inform passengers to obtain e-visa before travelling to the Sultanate and advises to comply with any requirements from the Ministry of Health (MoH) such as provision of declaration forms and health checks.

The others relate to COVID-19 Temperature Screening Process which states that in case of symptoms being shown, the passenger will be guided to the airport’s clinic for further testing and for other necessary actions.

The other steps relate to immigration, baggage reclaim, customs, exit and transportation.

While at the immigration, passengers are required to sanitise their hands if documents are exchanged.

While at the car park and forecourt access, passengers having a body temperature of 38°C or higher are directed to the medical facility.

However, if COVID-19 symptoms are shown, the passenger would not be permitted to continue their journey.

The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is available for purchase at the airport.

The guidelines further mentions that e-gates will not be operational at this time and the passenger has to maintain social distance while collecting their bag and also avoid carrying any customs-prohibited items.

While at the time of exit and transportation there will be no meeters and greeters that will be allowed at the airport. Also rental cars are sanitised before each rental and airport taxis will not be operational around this time.

Also general guidelines for passengers while at the airport include sanitisation and hygiene; contactless services include self-service kiosk, baggage drop, passenger boarding system and contactless payment.

Maintaining a social distance of two metres at all times will be the norm.

Protective screens have been installed throughout the airport and special measures are implemented across the food and beverage outlets.

The other guidelines include car park and forecourt access, security and emigration restaurants, cafes and shopping areas, physical distancing, boarding and deboarding.

Row boarding and disembarkation are being implemented and the passengers have been advised to follow the instructions of ground staff and crew at all times.

The guidelines were issued by the Corporate Communications and Public Affairs of the Oman Airports.