Oman Airports issues advisory for solar eclipse

Muscat: Oman Airports has urged travelers to follow the safety instructions to avoid any potential harm as the nation will witness an Annular Solar Eclipse on December 26.

The annual solar eclipse to be witnessed between 6.30 and 9 am on Wednesday will reach its peak around 7.30 am in Oman.

According to experts, passengers on a plane passing through the eclipse zone and seated near a window should avoid looking at the sun directly.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also warned as the eclipse if viewed directly can affect the retina, it is important to avoid looking directly at the sun with the naked eye and instead use safe tools for the purpose.