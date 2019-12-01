Oman Air wins four awards at WTA in Muscat

Muscat: Oman Air earned four World Travel Awards at the organization’s 2019 Grand Final Gala ceremony held recently at the Royal Opera House Muscat.

The airline was honoured for: World’s Leading Airline to the Middle East, World’s Leading Airline – First Class, World’s Leading Airline – Business Class Lounge and World’s Leading Airline – Rewards Programme.

Abdulaziz Al Raisi, Oman Air CEO, said, “Earning these awards reflects everyone’s hard work and dedication across the airline to ensure Oman Air sets world-class standards in everything we do. Winning awards both for our service in the air and on the ground takes everyone’s commitment to providing legendary Omani hospitality”.

These awards conclude a successful year of recognition for Oman Air, which has been recognised internationally on a number of occasions throughout 2019 for its superb service to guests and quiet, efficient operations.

The World Travel Awards programme “was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries”, the organisation has said.

Graham Cooke, Founder of the World Travel Awards, said at the event: “It has been an honour to bring WTA to Oman for the first time in our 26-year history. What an incredible evening it has been here in the magnificent capital of Muscat”.

Hailed as “The Oscars of the Travel Industry”, World Travel Awards is acknowledged across the globe as the ultimate travel accolade, and celebrates those brands that are pushing the boundaries of industry excellence.”