Oman Air to temporarily suspend all flights

Oman Air will be suspending all passenger services to and from Muscat starting 12 pm of March 29, until further notice.

Oman Air domestic flights to and from Musandam Governorate will continue to operate as normal. Additionally, Oman Air’s cargo operations will operate as normal too.

“This is a temporary suspension of our passenger services. We regret the difficulty and inconvenience this may cause, but it’s vital for us as the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman to assist in the country’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Oman Air’s Chief Executive Officer Abdulaziz al Raisi.

“We will prioritize the needs of our guests and employees as we continue to assess the evolving situation,” Al Raisi added.

“This is an unprecedented time for our industry, but I am confident we will emerge stronger from this crisis as we had successfully done so in the past.”

When its temporary suspension is lifted, Oman Air will take an orderly approach to restore its international services with a focus on safety, quality and meeting our guests’ travel commitments.

For rebookings, guests holding Oman Air flight reservations can contact our Call Centre at (+968) 2453 1111 or Oman Air representatives in their respective countries.