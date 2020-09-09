Oman Air to resume services to 12 countries from October 1

Muscat: The national airline, Oman Air, will return to scheduled service from October 1 with flights to 16 cities in 12 countries.

The airline will connect Muscat with London, Istanbul, Frankfurt, Cairo, Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Dubai, Doha, Dar Es Salaam, Zanzibar, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Lahore, and Islamabad, with more destinations to be added in the near future.

Flights to India are subject to Indian authorities lifting restrictions for scheduled international passenger flights.

Scheduled service will also connect Muscat and Khasab.

Oman Air will maintain its comprehensive safety program throughout all elements of the journey to ensure that guests fly confidently.

Masks are required when guests are on board the aircraft and in Oman’s airports.

Distancing is to be maintained while guests onboard exit the aircraft, and flights are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day.

Cabin crew will wear a full set of personal protective equipment, meal service has been modified to further ensure safety and a number of other steps have been taken to ensure that the airline’s guests and crew are safe at all times.

Guests who are planning to depart from Oman should also ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements, which are provided at omanair.com, as well as the requirements at their destinations.