Oman Air to operate special flight from Doha for students

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) and Oman Air will operate a flight from Doha for students studying abroad on July 4.

For the flight to operate, the number of passengers should not be less than 100.

The economy class fare will be RO90 while for the business class the far is RO180.

The ticket is non-refundable

The last date for confirmation of the flight is July 2. Tickets will be issued only if the target of a minimum number of passengers is met.

Students wishing to return must reserve their tickets to Doha and contact the cultural attachés in Washington and London for their details.

