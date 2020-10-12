Local Main 

Oman Air to operate 3 weekly flights to Malaysia

Oman Observer

Muscat: Oman Air will resume summer direct non-stop flights between Muscat and Kuala Lumpur at the rate of two flights per week, the Oman Embassy in Malaysia said on Monday.

The airline will operate the winter flights, starting from October 26, with three flights per week.

Oman Observer

