Oman Air to operate 3 weekly flights to Bangkok

Muscat: Oman Air will operate three weekly flights to Bangkok from October 25.

“Guests will benefit from discounted rates at a top medical facility for in-hospital quarantine and medical care. Oman Air will operate three weekly flights to Bangkok from October 25. Book now and benefit from discounted rates at a top medical facility for in-hospital quarantine and medical care,” the statement said.

Oman Air has been operating summer direct non-stop flights between Muscat and Kuala Lumpur at the rate of two flights per week, while it will start operating the winter flights, starting from October 26, with three flights per week.

 

 

