Oman Air to bring citizens with medical conditions from Thailand

Oman Air will operate a special round-trip flight from Muscat to Bangkok, Thailand to bring home citizens who have been receiving medical treatment in the East Asian country.

The flight, with eight doctors and nurses from the Ministry of Health on board, is scheduled to depart today, 16 April and will return the following day.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that once this flight returns to Muscat, there will be no citizens strained in foreign countries who wish to come home. Should the need arise, Oman Air will be ready to repatriate Omani citizens once it receives the official requests.

In all its repatriation flights, the airline’s crew-members and passengers are carefully briefed to follow all official requirements in order to ensure the highest standers of health and safety. Ground crews extensively clean the aircraft after each flight to ensure that they are safe for use by crew and passengers.

An Oman Air spokesman said, “We fly to serve the Sultanate, and we are fully prepared to help people with medical conditions return to their homes. We are most grateful to the medical professionals who will be on this flight and attending to our citizens’ medical needs as we bring them home”.