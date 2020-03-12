Oman Air temporarily suspends flights to Saudi effective March 12
MUSCAT: As a result of new travel restrictions, Oman Air will temporarily be suspending all flights between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman effective March 12, 2020 until further notice.
Oman Air said in a statement published today that guests based in Saudi Arabia holding Oman Air flight bookings can contact Jeddah office at Tel: (+966) 115108733.
All guests in other parts of its international network can call the Call Center at Tel: (+968) 24531111 or contact Oman Air representatives in their country of origin. — ONA