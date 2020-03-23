Oman Air suspends flights to Turkey

Muscat: Oman Air has suspended scheduled flights between Muscat and Istanbul in Turkey from March 25 to March 31, due to travel restrictions.

Oman Air suspended flights from Muscat to Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi in Pakistan from today until April 4, and suspended flights from Muscat to Kathmandu in Nepal from March 23 to March 31.

Oman Air also suspended all flights to India until at least March 28, pending further updates.

Oman Air will conduct its flights accordingly and notify passengers if there are any changes to its scheduled flights, the airline said.

All travellers holding Oman Air bookings can contact the Call Centre at (+968)

24531111 or contact Oman Air representatives in their country of origin.