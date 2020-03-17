Oman Air suspends flights to Bahrain, Egypt

Muscat: Oman Air will suspend all flights between the Sultanate and Bahrain from March 19 till further notice. Oman Air also will suspend all flight operations between the Sultanate and Egypt starting from March 19 and till further notice.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Oman Air “Due to new travel restrictions, Oman Air will suspend all flights between the Sultanate of Oman and the nations of Bahrain and Egypt from Thursday, March 19, 2020 until further notice. All guests holding Oman Air flight bookings can contact our Call Centre at (+968) 24531111 or contact Oman Air representatives in their country of origin. For further updates on our flight operations, please refer to our website and official social media channels”.