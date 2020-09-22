Oman Air resumes flights to Duqm

Oman Air will operate six flights per week between Muscat and Duqm.

Flights to the fast-growing hub of trade and investment will depart and arrive in both cities every day of the week with the exception of Fridays, the statement said.

These flights, which were restored on September 20, are a significant step forward in the nation’s economic development and a reflection of the airline’s commitment to serving the Sultanate, it added.

This step supports the development of this increasingly important city. As a Special Economic Zone, Duqm plays a vital role in Oman’s economic growth. Oman Air’s service helps facilitate business growth in the area and attract further investment.

Oman Air will maintain its comprehensive safety program throughout all elements of the travel journey to ensure that guests fly confidently. Masks are required when guests are onboard the aircraft and in Oman’s airports

. Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day. Cabin crew all wear a full set of personal protective equipment, meal service has been modified to further ensure safety and a number of other steps have been taken to ensure that the airline’s guests and crew are safe at all times.

Guests who are planning to travel on domestic flights should visit the Civil Aviation Authority website, paca.gov.om, to ensure they are prepared to comply with travel requirements.

Guests traveling onward to countries outside Oman should also ensure that they are aware of all official requirements at their final destinations.