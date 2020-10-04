Oman Air provides complimentary COVID coverage to its guests

Muscat: Oman Air is providing its guests with complimentary COVID coverage which will cover expenses incurred by medical treatment or quarantine related to the COVID-19 virus.

The coverage, which is effective for travel from October 1 until March 31, 2021, is provided to all guests who purchase tickets on omanair.com, through the airline’s Call Centre, at Oman Air’s offices, or through travel agents after October 1.

Details about this complimentary COVID coverage program are available at omanair.com.

The free coverage, for guests of all ages, is part of the airline’s expansive efforts to ensure that its guests are safe at all times and fly confidently. ­­­­

Oman Air will maintain its comprehensive safety program throughout all elements of the travel journey. Masks are required when guests are onboard the aircraft and in Oman’s airports.