Oman Air operates 61 special flights until June 30

Oman Air continues to serve the nation with 61 special flights from March 28 to June 30 to bring people to Oman and to their homes in other countries.

The airline has taken passengers, some of whom were outside Oman for medical treatment, to and from 30 cities including Cairo, Paris, Bangkok, Dubai and Riyadh. A number of flights to Muscat also delivered cargo to the country.

In the time that it is not authorized to operate normally, Oman Air will continue to provide special flights on an as-needed basis as it maintains its 3 weekly round-trip flights connecting Muscat and Khasab.

Before, during and after all flights, airline personnel have paid close, careful attention to safety requirements for all passengers and crewmembers.

As it works to serve the Sultanate, Oman Air maintains constant communication with airline manufacturers and safety experts to ensure that it meets or exceeds the world’s highest standards.

To ensure that passengers and crew are protected, the airline has instituted an expansive range of health and safety requirements that address the use of personal protective equipment, cleaning, distancing, personal hygiene, and cargo-related hygiene.