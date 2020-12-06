Oman Air offers discounts for new Sindbad members

Muscat: Oman Air is offering a one-time discount voucher of up to 10 percent on tickets to everyone who enrolls in Sindbad, the airline’s award-winning loyalty programme.

Sindbad members quickly earn valuable points which can be used for free tickets, upgrades, excess baggage, and more.

The discount for enrolling applies only to international flights taken through December 3. Other terms and conditions apply and are available at omanair.com.

Enrolling in Sindbad also provides valuable information including early access to sales and special offers for flights and vacation packages, along with news and information about the airline’s destinations.

As Sindbad members earn points by traveling by Oman Air or purchasing goods and services provided by Sindbad partners, they can also enjoy additional baggage allowances, access to airport lounges, priority check-in, and more.

Guests who are planning to travel to Muscat should visit the Civil Aviation Authority website, paca.gov.om, to ensure they are prepared to comply with requirements to enter the Sultanate.

Guests who are planning to depart from Oman should ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements and requirements during their flights, which are provided at omanair.com.

Additionally, all guests are encouraged to ensure they are aware of requirements and restrictions at their destination and remember that official policies are subject to change at short notice.