Oman Air launches new Sharjah service

Muscat: Oman Air has launched its new service between Muscat and Sharjah, UAE, with 3 weekly flights (Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays), operated with Airbus 330 aircraft.

Wednesday and Sunday flights from Muscat will depart at 2:25 pm and arrive in Sharjah at 3:40 pm. Flights from Sharjah will depart at 5:15 pm and arrive in Muscat at 6:30 pm.

The Saturday flight from Muscat will depart at 8:15 pm and arrive in Sharjah at 9:30 pm, while the flight from Sharjah will depart at 11 pm and arrive in Muscat at 12.15 am.

Oman Air will maintain its comprehensive safety program throughout all elements of the travel journey to ensure that guests fly confidently. Masks are required when guests are onboard the aircraft and in Oman’s airports. Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day. Cabin crew all wear a full set of personal protective equipment, meal service has been modified to further ensure safety, and a number of other measures have been implemented to ensure that the airline’s guests and crew are safe at all times.

Guests who are planning to travel to Muscat should visit the Civil Aviation Authority website, paca.gov.om, to ensure they are prepared to comply with requirements to enter the Sultanate.

Guests traveling to the UAE should ensure they are aware of official requirements to enter or transit through the country.

Guests departing from Oman should also ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements and requirements during their flights, which are provided at omanair.com.