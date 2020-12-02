Oman Air launches ‘My Space’ campaign

Oman Air is now offering ‘My Space’, an option that gives Economy Class guests the opportunity to ensure that the seat next to them is vacant.

The airline’s program makes it simple to travel with even more comfort and convenience. When guests check-in online 48 hours before their departure, they can select their seats via an interactive seat map and choose the option to ensure at least one seat next to them is vacant. If the option is not available for guests’ chosen seats, they can select another seat that does have adjacent vacancies. More information is available at omanair.com.

Guests can choose “My Space” until 3 hours before their flight’s departure time.

Oman Air CEO Abdul Aziz Al Raisi said, “We are committed to providing a safe environment for our guests while offering options that will increase their comfort”.

While the airline offers this choice, which is convenient and safe, it also continues to maintain its comprehensive safety program throughout all elements of the travel journey, to ensure that guests fly confidently.

Oman Air Senior Vice President – Revenue Management, Pricing & Distribution Umesh Chhiber said, “Our guests appreciate flexibility and choices while they are traveling. In cooperation with our trusted partner, Plusgrade, we are giving them the opportunity to fly with more space around them”.

Masks are required when guests are onboard the aircraft and in Oman’s airports. Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day. Cabin crew all wear a full set of personal protective equipment, meal service has been modified to increase safety and a number of other steps have been taken to ensure that the airline’s guests and crew are safe at all times.

Guests who are planning to depart from Oman should ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements, which are provided at omanair.com, as well as the requirements at their destinations.