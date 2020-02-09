Oman Air flight makes precautionary landing

MUSCAT: Oman Air flight WY 154 from Zurich to Muscat experienced a cabin pressurization fault while in flight on Sunday morning forcing it to make a precautionary landing at Diyarbakir airport in Turkey, the airline announced.

The landing was safe and the passengers on board the flight were accommodated in local hotels in the Diyarbakir area.

Oman Air has dispatched a replacement aircraft to Diyarbakir, departing Muscat to bring the delayed guests to Muscat. Oman Air explained that its airports team was working with local authorities in Diyarbakir to look after its guests and ensure a swift and safe return of passengers to their destination. — ONA