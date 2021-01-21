Local 

Oman Air flight from Salalah delayed

Oman Observer

Muscat: Oman Air flight WY908 due to depart from Salalah Airport at 18:10 local time was delayed due to an incident there, the airline said in a statement.

“Whilst the incident was outside the control of Oman Air, we nevertheless regret the inconvenience caused and would like to thank our guests for their patience and understanding. We would also like to thank the pilot, his crew, and Oman Air’s airport staff for their professional handling of the situation. We are dedicated to the safety of our guests and crew members, hotel arrangements are made and guests will depart tomorrow morning, Friday, January 22 on the upgraded flight WY904 at 11:35 local time.”

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9453 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Majlis Ash’shura at regional symposium

Oman Observer Comments Off on Majlis Ash’shura at regional symposium

Spectacles for Spectacle!

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on Spectacles for Spectacle!

Road accidents drop 33.3 per cent

Oman Observer Comments Off on Road accidents drop 33.3 per cent