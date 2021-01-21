Oman Air flight from Salalah delayed

Muscat: Oman Air flight WY908 due to depart from Salalah Airport at 18:10 local time was delayed due to an incident there, the airline said in a statement.

“Whilst the incident was outside the control of Oman Air, we nevertheless regret the inconvenience caused and would like to thank our guests for their patience and understanding. We would also like to thank the pilot, his crew, and Oman Air’s airport staff for their professional handling of the situation. We are dedicated to the safety of our guests and crew members, hotel arrangements are made and guests will depart tomorrow morning, Friday, January 22 on the upgraded flight WY904 at 11:35 local time.”