Oman Air extends complimentary Covid coverage

Oman Air has extended its complimentary COVID-19 coverage until December 31, 2021. The complimentary coverage is for expenses incurred by medical treatment or quarantine related to the COVID-19 virus and applies to tickets issued for travel after October 1, 2020, until December 31, 2021.

The coverage is provided to guests who purchase tickets on omanair.com, through the airline’s Call Centre, at Oman Air’s offices or through travel agents after 1st October 2020, and is part of the airline’s expansive efforts to ensure that guests are safe at all times so they can fly confidently. Details are available at omanair.com.

The coverage now includes Oman resident cardholders (expats) who are required to present medical coverage for their destination and return to Oman, if travel is completed within 31 days. Omani and GCC nationals do not require Covid-19 insurance, as per the directive issued by Oman’s Supreme Committee for COVID-19 safety.

Oman Air will maintain its comprehensive safety program throughout all elements of the travel journey. Masks are required when guests are on board the aircraft and in Oman’s airports. Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day. Cabin crew all wear a full set of personal protective equipment, meal service has been modified to further ensure safety and a number of other steps have been taken to e­­nsure that the airline’s guests and crew are safe at all times.

Guests who are planning to travel to Muscat should visit the Civil Aviation Authority website, caa.gov.om, to ensure they are prepared to comply with requirements to enter the Sultanate.

Guests departing from Oman should also ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements and requirements during their flights, which are provided at omanair.com, along with any requirements at their destinations.