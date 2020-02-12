Oman Air delivers on its commitment to conservation

Muscat: As part of its long-standing commitment to environmental responsibility, Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, continues to make strong progress in its operational efficiency.

In 2019, Oman Air saved 7.8 million kg of jet fuel, which is equivalent to 24.6 million kg of emissions. These significant reductions were achieved by making flight operations more efficient through implementing fuel-saving initiatives and using the latest aircraft technology.

Opportunities to reduce fuel consumption were identified by the airline’s Air Traffic Management and Fuel Conservation teams, which bring together people from across the airline to review all elements of its operations and ensure they are conducted with maximum efficiency.

Oman Air’s Fuel Conservation Team includes pilots, representatives from the Ground Operations, Engineering, Flight Operations, Information Technology, Guest Experience and Finance departments. Initiatives taken to further optimise efficiency include adopting fuel conservation best practices and route planning improvements.

“A significant part of our commitment to serve our country is ensuring we conduct our operations with regard for the environment. As an airline, we have a responsibility to ensure that we set highest possible standards for fuel efficiency”, said Abdulaziz al Raisi, Oman Air’s Chief Executive Officer, who noted that the airline flies one of the most modern, fuel-efficient fleets in the world.

“This has long been one of our top priorities, both because of our regard for the environment and because increasing overall fuel efficiency also decreases our expenditures for fuel. I’m proud of our teams’ work and results, and we’ll keep working hard to ensure that Oman Air continues to improve and remains one of the world’s most fuel-efficient airlines”. –ONA