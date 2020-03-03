Local 

Oman Air Bengaluru-Muscat flight evacuated after smoke

Oman Observer

Passengers onboard of Oman Air flight WY 284 operating from Bengaluru to Muscat was evacuated upon landing after a smoke indication while arriving on stand at Muscat International Airport on Tuesday. As a precautionary measure and in accordance with safety procedures, the captain initiated an emergency evacuation.

All passengers and crew on the flight disembarked the plane safely and were transported back to the terminal building for their onward journey.

Oman Air apologised for any inconvenience this may have caused to passengers.

